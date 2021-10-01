Transcript for Trump’s resignation would be 'the best thing for the country to heal': Kinzinger

your time this morning. Let's bring in congressman Kinzinger, you've been outspoken about the president's conduct. You've said that the 25th amendment should be invoked. You encouraged the vice president to lead that effort. Will you vote for an impeachment resolution? Look, I'll vote the right way when what ever's put in front of me. There's a lot of negotiating going on. I honestly don't think impeachment's the smart move because I think it victimizes Donald Trump. I think there's a moment we're in right now where Donald Trump, he's looking really, I mean, bad. You can't even put that into words. He stirred up a crowd, an executive branch attack on the legislative branch. One of the worst days in America history. I'll vote the right way. If I'm presented with that. I just think it's probably not the smartest move right now. But I think that's going to be out of my hands. What about the argument that congresswoman makes. You do consider this an impeachable offense but it's not preferred course? What are the alternatives when you're facing conduct like this by a president of the united States? Well, I think it would be the right move if we had more than basically ten days left of the administration, I mean, the fact that you mentioned we won't be able to get through a trial, he'll be impeached a second time and exonerated a second time, depends on how that trial goes, if they can do it while he's out of office, all that, I think there are a lot of ideas with him preventing him being able to run again. You know, the reality is, we don't have a lot of time in this administration left, which is a good thing, I think what bothers me more than anything is as the dust settles maybe it's settling in, but what happened was unprecedented on January 6th and hopefully nothing like that will ever happen again. But I think we were very close as Ms. Ocasio-cortez said just now, I think we were very close to having members of congress killed. If you see the videos, the floor of house of representatives, members were hunkered down. The young lady that came through the window, had that whole thing been breached, people really in bad shape. But we lost five people and it's disgusting. The more we learn the more horrifying it seems to be inside the capitol. The entire capitol complex. How do you explain why more of your fellow Republican members of congress, more of your fellow Republican senators have not come forward and said simply president trump must go? Everybody's got their own decisions, I think a lot of it is fear. Fear that infects so many sides of the debate right now. People who have been radicalized are fearful of underground government which qanon preaches. Some on the left are fearful very rightfully so of those on the right. And when it comes to members of congress they're fearful of the re-election, they're fearful for their safety, the number of death threats that have been thrown against me and other members of congress. Look at vice president pence, one of the most faithful guys to Donald Trump, is now public enemy number one in trump world and so I think that what it comes down to, if you're going to be fearful, just my opinion, if you're going to be fearful in this job it might not be the best job for you. The best course for the president to resign before his term finishes? The best thing for the country to heal would be for him to resign and the next best thing is the 25th amendment. That's why I call on vice president pence to do it. This gets us out of the debate in congress and it's leadership. Look, you know, we ask young men and young women to give their lives for this country every day and we give them emotional speeches about it as we rightfully should, we have to be willing to give our careers to do the right thing as what we're facing like we have been in this last week. Congressman, thanks for your

