Transcript for Uniqueness of coronavirus 'doesn't mean the news is good for Trump' in 2020: Silver

turning off of a tremendous economy. When we turned it back on, which we just started doing, I think it's going to come back blazing. I think next year is one of the best chance to be best economically. This crisis hit harder and will last longer because Donald Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of our economic strength. Incumbent presidents rise and fall on the strength of economy. So, does record unemployment spell doom for president trump come November? Or does this unprecedented covid crisis upend all the patterns? We asked fivethirtyeight's Nate silver to weigh in. So the conventional wisdom is if the economy is in bad shape that's really bad news for the incumbent, and that's backed up by a lot of data, a dismal economy ousted Jimmy Carter in 1980, the recession under George H.W. Bush ended in 1991, but the economy was still back in 1992. Even though bush junior wasn't on the ballot after the financial crisis in 2008 it led to a landslide against Republicans up and down the ballot. With gdp projected to decline at 40% annualized rate this quarter, and unemployment having already reached almost 15%, we're in for an incredibly severe economic shock. Many voters will think of this wartime, there's a lot of disrurpgs in the economy and elsewhere but there can be patriotism and the incumbent can do well. In fact, voters in this recent polls, give president trump above 50% for his handling of the economy. But trump's approval rating for his response to covid has been 44% and falling each week. New polling showing he's trailing Joe Biden in key swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Do I buy this is business as usual? This is a unique situation. To fit statistical models. Doesn't mean the news is good for trump, if voters don't like his response to covid hard to think a tanking economy will save him.

