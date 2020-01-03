Transcript for US 'ramping up testing’ for new coronavirus, expected to 'expand radically': Azar

Out that Democrats are politicizing. These core rotavirus. Lot of my people came up to me and said Mr. President. They tried to beat you on Russia rush your rush that didn't work out too well. They couldn't do it they drive the impeachment else. That was not a perfect conversation. And this is that new hoax. President tribe in South Carolina on Friday night night would I'm joined by. When his point people to fight the virus the health and human services secretary Alexei is our mr. secretary thank you. For joining us this morning in a the president said he was talking about the democrats' response there there's an appropriate for him in any way to be using the word hoax in the context of this crisis. What he's talking about the partisan snipe being that we're seeing it if that's just it's unnecessary we don't need to have this made a political issue we're in a public health crisis here. We need to all be banding together NATO. We're working on this emergency supplemental Billick in congress and we're getting bipartisan support on that site I've got a lot of hope that we can get things back to us all working together on this and most important thing is that we all communicated to the American people so they understand what we're dealing with that that the risks to any individual Americans low. That we've been working to keep it low. We're gonna see more cases were seeing some community spreading but they've got the finest public health system in the world in the finest public health experts who Ron it. This is what we deal. I want to put up the CDC definition of a pandemic up on the screen right now says the pandemic. Refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries are comments usually affecting a large number of people. You know the virus is an early sixty countries right now every continent except Antarctic come more than 87000. Cases almost 3000 deaths. That's certainly does seem to meet the CDC definition of a pandemic. You know I'm gonna leave it to the World Health Organization to decide if we're there but we're not changing any thing that we are doing because of whether somebody labels that this that are the other were following the signs the evidence in the epidemiology we couldn't do one thing differently if somebody slap that word on. You that you you mention the pay then. Transmission out inside communities near this acute problem in Washington State right now they've declared a state of emergency the first death. And the real and real concern there that the virus may have been spreading for weeks. In your judgment has that been happening are they doing up to stop it how many cases are we likely to see there. Well we've always believed in we've said publicly from day one that we would see more cases that we would see spreading here in the United States and this is exactly what we've been predicting. All along with. We are deployed out there with the state of Washington local authorities have got really one of the best public health departments in the country in the world in the state a Washington and King County there in Seattle. Were working closely. We're trying to discern how did these individuals contracted the novel krona virus. Were ramping up testing it you know we now have 75000. Tests available out there in the United States and over the next week double expand radically on top of the 75000. Tossed available we just your Vice President Biden criticized the administration for. For the slowness in getting a testing fully operational why hasn't taken so long. Well we've already tested over 3600. People here in the United States I'm not sure what he meant when he said there is of no lab kit because. We with historic speed the CDC developed a lab test I grew weaker credit emergency use authorization to it and FDA. We promulgate and it out in the country. There was a third element to the initial test because we do believe in quality testing here in the United States there was a third element to the test. That was specific to all corona viruses. Some labs were unable to replicate invalidate their own performance on that CDC never had trouble with that so we've always been open for business CDC for testing. We've had to full throughput we've had no delays on testing there. But as of Wednesday we authorized over forty labs to use the test with only the first two elements of that specific to the novel krona virus yesterday morning. We've authorized home brew tasked by. Certified clinical labs around the country as I said we know of 75 the ability test 75000. People in the field at this moment. And that will increase radically over the next couple weeks isn't time for refer broader surveillance testing in communities taking in people who may not be showing symptoms. Well right now it's important that we test people who have any to upper respiratory illness are respiratory symptoms it is unidentified and that's why we have we go a week ago critics are actually a week and a half ago expanded to six key cities Seattle. San Francisco LA Honolulu Chicago and New York. That if anyone's tested for flu they also will be tested for novel corona virus. That is a key part of our our all of our emergency supplemental I wanna expanded that kind of surveillance testing. Nationwide as soon as congress gets us the money that'll be out there are up throughout the country. In Tom Bonser who is president comes first Homeland Security advisor and led the effort to develop bio preparedness strategy when he was there. Has called this corona spread an iceberg he says we're only seeing a small number of cases because of its asymptomatic spread. Isn't time to consider more aggressive community wide measures like closures and other measures like that. Well George you're you are correct that with asymptomatic spreading at which we've seen some evidence so but not the major driver doctor felt she. Has said with respiratory illnesses you'll see some times asymptomatic spreading but that's that we is very very audit that would be the driver. Of large scale inspection. You really need to just focus on the individuals that are symptomatic and you do the classic blocking and tackling a public health identify cases. Get them diagnosed get them treated get them isolated and undo the contact tracing and then engage in as you just talked about. The types of community mitigation measures that bring this is down slow. Contact with individuals social distancing before parliamentarian. But it really does dependent on so on symptomatic. Presentation. Should Americans be prepared for dramatic increase in cases and more disruption to their daily lives. I think it's a very important that we treat the American people like adults and explain to them that we don't know where this will go. That we will see more cases that we will seek continued community spreading in the United States as we're seeing around the world. How big that gets we do not noble we have the most advanced public health system and surveillance system in the world. We are actively working on a vaccine we are actively working on therapeutics the diagnostic is out in the field and we're gonna work to protect the American people with every tool that we've got. Mr. secretary thanks for time this morning. Thank you George.

