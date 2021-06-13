Will US reach goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4th?

More
538's Nate Silver analyzes the latest data to see if the United States can reach the goal set by the White House to have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, 2021.
1:40 | 06/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Will US reach goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4th?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"538's Nate Silver analyzes the latest data to see if the United States can reach the goal set by the White House to have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, 2021.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"78250758","title":"Will US reach goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4th?","url":"/ThisWeek/video/us-reach-goal-70-adults-vaccinated-july-4th-78250758"}