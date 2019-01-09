Transcript for ‘Volatile tariff situation could jeopardize … strength’ of economy: Sen. Pat Toomey

And so joining me now is the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, pat Toomey. Good morning, senator Toomey. Good morning, Martha. You know, you've been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of the president's tariff tactics. How concern are you that this will disrupt the global economy? Unfortunately, we're starting from a very strong economy right now. Record low unemployment, accelerating wage gains. We've got a great economy, but I do think that the uncertainty caused by volatile tariff situation and this developing trade war could jeopardize that strength and that growth and that is I think that's a legitimate concern. By the way, it goes beyond China, right, we saw last spring the president threatened to, you know, one morning woke up and threatened to impose "Big, new tariffs" on everything coming out of Mexico unless they cooperated sufficiently on an unrelated issue. That's a country we have a free trade agreement. The uncertainty we have and the added costs from tariffs I think they're a threat to growth. The president has repeatedly asserted that China is paying for tariffs not the American consumers, would you say he's misleading the public? Well, it's mixed. I mean, the Chinese currency has weakened. The extent that the currency is devalued it mitigates against the increased costs of the tariffs because it makes Chinese products cheaper to buy. But I'd underscore, there's an important part that is left out of that, China is an important part of the U.S. Supply chain. Many manufacturers buy components from China. While the devaluation of the Chinese currency can offset of the tariff cost for that manufacturer, if the manufacturer is competing with a European company or some other country in the world that doesn't have tariffs, they're buying those products at the lower cost because of the devaluation as well and they're not absorbing the cost of a higher tariff. You know, you probably saw there I spent a couple of days in your state, including right there in Allentown, and while some are very worried about the tariffs others say it's a temporary pain and they support the president's plan, why would you argue -- what would you argue with them about it not being temporary? Well, I hope it is temporary and I give the president credit for challenging China on some of its really egregious behavior. The theft of intellectual property that's unacceptable behavior. I would prefer a different set of tactics. But the president deserves credit for challenging China. My hope is that that's what his focus is not just the fact that Chinese clothing and shoes are popular among consumers. That's not the problem. The problem is, is this abuse and threat of ongoing theft of intellectual property. If we get the Chinese to change their behavior in that area and then drop the tariffs, then we'll have ended up in a better place. But let's be honest, in the meantime we're doing damage. It's a double-edged sword. And the president, you brought up, Mexico, the president has used a similar strategy before, he said his tariff threats on Mexico got them to help slow the stem of migrants. Has the president ramping up the pressure in effect succeeded many some way to bring China back? I think it's unclear, right, what we have seen so far is retaliatory tariffs, we haven't seen a change in Chinese behavior. It looked for a moment there some months ago we were close to a really significant deal the Chinese seemed to have walked away. So, I don't think we'll know until we actually have an agreement. And senator, I want to turn to gun control with last night's terrible mass shooting. You have sponsored a bill to expand background checks on gun sales to online purchases and to gun shows, you've expressed some optimism that this may pass, do you think you have president trump's backing and other Republicans'? Well, I will tell you, I have spoken with the president repeatedly and recently about this topic, he's very interested in doing something meaningful. He's not endorsed a specific bill. I think that would be for mature. He and I have an ongoing conversation about this. I know other interested senators are participating in that conversation and our staffs, including the white house staff, are very seriously pursuing this. Martha, I can't guarantee an outcome. I'm not sure where this all ends. But the president is very interested. I remain very interested in measures that would make it harder for people who shouldn't have guns to get guns. And you know, we're going to take a very serious run at it. Thank you very much, senator Toomey, for your thoughtful response. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.