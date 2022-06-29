Voters have 'stark choices' to make on Election Day: Cory Booker

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., on a special edition of “This Week.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live