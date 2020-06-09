Transcript for 'I think he almost walks on water': Ohio voter on Trump

Good morning, and welcome to "This week." We join you this morning from Boulder, Colorado, after spending the week on a cross-country road trip. Speaking with voters across the nation. The background to this election is a global pandemic, a struggling economy and massive unrest amidst calls for change. Overnight, in Portland, dramatic images of fire bombs thrown at officers. In Rochester, continuing demonstrations after the death of Daniel prude in police custody. And a different uproar this morning, the president facing allegations he disparaged fallen soldiers. Former defense secretary chuck Hagel will join me to respond in a moment. But we begin with the voice of the voter. For months, covid has made it nearly impossible for us to travel the country, but this last week we were determined to safely drive across America to see close-up what's behind the polls in this ever-tightening race. We begin in the state that arguably handed Donald Trump his 2016 victory, but now has Joe Biden with a narrow lead. It has been a 2200-mile journey through America's cities and towns, some abandoned from the covid outbreak, some far too crowded for safety. Others, bearing the scars of racial injustice and the fallout. But everywhere we went, the presidential election loomed. From the suburbs with the manicured lawns, to the heartland, where even massive wind turbines and endless fields were dominated by politics. Which is why we began our journey in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. I'm a fourth generation sheet metal worker. Reporter: And ardent Biden supporter. Donald Trump lacks empathy. Joe Biden has seen tragedy in his life. I think he has the empathy this country needs right now. Reporter: And it's personal, the once friendly policy talks with neighbors have ended. Lot of anger. Screaming and yelling. It's very hard to get down to the nuts and bolts of things. Reporter: As the country grapples with this contentious election, the reckoning on race is front and center. President trump has cast himself as the law and order candidate. A message that trump's base embraces. What do you think of Biden? I don't trust him. Reporter: For these lifelong Hamilton, Ohio, residents, trump's word is gospel. I think he almost walks on water. Reporter: She say trump is an imperfect man but a perfect president. Well, they couldn't control -- buy him and they can't control him. Every promise he made in 2016 that he has followed through on, or tried to. Reporter: And she won't be convinced otherwise, even on trump's low support from African-Americans, just 11%. Why do you think there's not more support for him in the African-American community? Oh, honey, I think there's a lot more support for him in the African-American community than the media is giving credit for and I think in November, it's going to show. He's speaking to his avid followers. He's not speaking to me and he's not speaking for me. Reporter: This woman is a voter in the suburbs of Cincinnati, alienated by trump's rhetoric. From the buckeye state we headed towards the gateway of the west, St. Louis, that iconic arch greeting us the next morning. Against an overcast sky. In nearby Ferguson, Missouri, after the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, Kathy Jenkins' restaurant was nearly shut down. My numbers dropped so low, I felt like I was under water breathing through a straw. Reporter: After those protests, Jenkins, a Biden supporter, started a successful delivery service, but is counting on things getting better. It's not about making money, it's about caring and changing lives. Reporter: But those bread and butter issues are vital in this election. No matter where we go across America, no matter who you talk to, one of the biggest issues is the economy. And jobs. The pandemic also hitting Benjamin brown's bottom line. We started off the year up 17% and then you start hearing these reports about this virus that's coming in. Did you have to lay off employees? We did. Reporter: While trump's response to the crisis has been fiercely criticized the president still has brown's vote. Back on the open road, another some 200 miles under a picture-perfect Missouri sky -- We're changing our business model. Reporter: For a meeting with a local rancher. The heartland is considered trump country. But Michael Billings is the exception, he's the owner of this 300-acre bison ranch. What has covid done to your business? Some of the effects of covid have shut us down. We can't get our animals to the market, we can't sell products. Reporter: Billings who didn't vote for trump in 2016 is putting his support behind Biden. How do you deal with your neighbors who are trump supporters, do you talk about it? The climate of the nation is such that I wouldn't be surprised if I put up a sign, and then my fence is cut and my Buffalo are out. Reporter: But not everyone has made up their mind. This farmer and his nephew both voted independent in 2016 and are still undecided this time. Will debates make the difference? No. Did the Republican national convention speech make a difference? I didn't listen to it. Reporter: Hazelton likes trump support of farmers, but doesn't like same of the way trump does things and Ryan -- I never voted for a Democrat at the top of a ticket. I haven't ruled it out this time. Reporter: The final leg of our journey nearly eight hours, from the cornfields in Kansas to the mountains of Colorado, Colorado is a classic battleground state, a purple state. Extremists on the left, extremists on the right, and everything in between. These last four years have been really tough particularly for the Latino community. We've been antagonized by this administration. Reporter: Salvador Hernandez helps the Latino community of Colorado engage in the political process and says Joe Biden could be doing more to reach that key demographic. I currently don't know what his platform is going to be, other than I'm better than Donald Trump. Reporter: Soon after we arrived in Denver, this bombshell headline alleging that trump called fallen American soldiers "Suckers" and "Losers." An accusation the president has forcefully denied. Tell me what your reaction was when you read that article -- It broke my heart. Reporter: This man is a Vietnam war veteran. We're not losers. The government sent us to go fight for this country. Reporter: But others we spoke to like this veteran are more skeptical. My immediate reaction was, what is this? This doesn't make a lot of sense. Each allegation was supported by anonymous sources. So you simply don't believe the article? Absolutely not. Reporter: As for how gray measures the president -- The actions. The actions of the president. What has he done for the military? But also for the veterans as well. He tweets a lot, he says a lot. It's not what he really feels, and so when you take it back to national security, I'm really worried that he's going to put men and women needlessly in harm's way. Reporter: This veteran, a west point graduate who was severely wounded in Afghanistan, served in Iraq as well, when you first saw it, did it surprise you, make you angry? It didn't surprise me. You can see what he said about senator McCain from the very start. I think this is someone who respects the military vote, but that's not the same as respecting military service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.