The White House approves billions more dollars of bombs and warplanes for Israel

ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on the latest in the fight against Hamas in Gaza on “This Week.”

March 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live