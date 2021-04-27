Why airline execs are worried 5G rollout could affect flights

ABC News National Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez gives insight on how the rollout of a new 5G service could cause disruptions to the aviation industry.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live