Transcript for California whiteout

Good morning everyone happy Black Friday here up ready to shop for deals we'll have more on Black Friday coming up. Boeing alien would millions of Americans bracing for a new round of wind rain and snow to get a nasty storm system that's been hammering the southwest not done just yet it's expanding. Stretching toward the Great Lakes forecasters say some spots we'll see very heavy snow and blizzard conditions likely lasting through the weekend. This morning one of California's main thoroughfare finally reopened hours after Highway Patrol was forced to shut down interstate five in bowl directions on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Only dogs. Look at Lucas it's bad air have been heavy traffic. Degree fine was brought to a screeching halt Thursday just outside of Los Angeles. Big rigs littering lanes tow truck scrambling to free the strained his semis as snow slammed Southern California. Coming up the past fifteen hairless a lot of had a lady in a couple of cars dead. I'm Jared Max. The white out conditions snarling traffic and delaying frustrated travelers think people like getting out other cars and yelling it was crazy. The storm caused major flooding in other areas waist high water in swollen creeks sweeping away cars and trailers in this Le mesa campground. On our way out of the campground. We saw water coming over the wall we've seen multiple people carrying their dogs out and trying to get out the easiest way to if you. And a major highway near San Bernardino was crippled after a storm tree collapsed taking half of the roadway with it any east it was heavy wind sent threatened holiday revelers in New York City. Luckily the strong gust weren't enough to ground the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade but they certainly made to balloons hard to control. The famous Ronald McDonald balloon sent limping off the route after a robe gust caused the constant leg to deflate. And the nutcracker took an unexpected dip. Hitting one bystander before slamming another to the ground.

