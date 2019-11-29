-
Now Playing: Colorado dog excitedly pulls furry friend through the snow
-
Now Playing: Severe Thanksgiving weather
-
Now Playing: California whiteout
-
Now Playing: Holiday weekend forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Flight cancellations and early Thanksgiving travel chaos
-
Now Playing: Storm threats ahead of busy holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Travel challenges for disabled veterans
-
Now Playing: Airlines offer waivers ahead of holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Holiday weather expected to worsen
-
Now Playing: Get the best travel deals on ‘Travel Tuesday’
-
Now Playing: Several major storms are threatening to disrupt Thanksgiving travel
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet seen spewing fire after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Tesla unveils James Bond-inspired Cybertruck
-
Now Playing: Boeing told to redesign engine covers on 737 planes after fatal incident
-
Now Playing: National Geographic reveals its top global destinations for 2020
-
Now Playing: A Password To Paradise door-knock surprise
-
Now Playing: Hawaiian Airlines celebrates its 90th anniversary with a flight back in time
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel alerts for busiest travel days in history
-
Now Playing: Meet the airport therapy pig hogging the attention at San Francisco International
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel anticipated to be up 4% from last year: TSA