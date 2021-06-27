1-on-1 with Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett Jonathan Karl interviews Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on "This Week."

Anger and frustration as families wait for news on loved ones Emotions are running high as families demand more answers about the building collapse and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida.

Rescue crews at building collapse continue to fight fires inside the debris Families remain hopeful as another victim is pulled from the rubble, bringing the total to five victims found at the site of the collapse in Surfside, Florida.