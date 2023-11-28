How to find the best bargains on 'Travel Tuesday'

Expedia Group travel expert Melanie Fish provides tips on how to find deals on flights, cruises, accommodations and any other travel-related purchase on "Travel Tuesday."

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live