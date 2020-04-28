Flight too close for comfort?

More
Gio Benitez reports on a crowded flight that's raising concerns about social distancing at 30,000 feet.
3:16 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight too close for comfort?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:16","description":"Gio Benitez reports on a crowded flight that's raising concerns about social distancing at 30,000 feet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"70374605","title":"Flight too close for comfort?","url":"/Travel/video/flight-close-comfort-70374605"}