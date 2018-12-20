-
Now Playing: Airports brace for holiday travel rush
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel picks up
-
Now Playing: Gatwick airport closes twice after drones spotted over runway
-
Now Playing: An Aeromexico flight may have been struck by a drone
-
Now Playing: Drones cause chaos, shut down major London airport
-
Now Playing: Airports bracing for holiday travel rush as millions take to the skies
-
Now Playing: Flying drone closes Gatwick Airport
-
Now Playing: Airports brace for influx of holiday travelers
-
Now Playing: Over 100 million people expected to hit the roads this holiday
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: How Walt Disney World transforms for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Dramatic drop in gas prices ahead of holiday travel
-
Now Playing: How to protect against germs during holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Storms could lead to travel delays
-
Now Playing: Amazing travel jobs: Bourbon steward-in-residence at Kentucky hotel
-
Now Playing: Woman sues cruise line for husband's zip line death
-
Now Playing: This airline wants stressed out passengers to take a deep breath
-
Now Playing: Taste your way around Disney's Animal Kingdom this month
-
Now Playing: Winter storm slams Southeast