Transcript for Flying drone closes Gatwick Airport

It's a way it's easy be right now it should be in New York City visiting some family for Christmas. Funny feeling I mean looks. United behind me. I am angry and I'm also let down by a Norwegian airlines have to be staffed there representation on the floor with. Now customer service and all just hasn't been decide today. Are you getting your money back cool what are the unity we get to get. Tom right now there's no certainty on the in fact if I wanted to change my flight to a flight out Samari cost me an additional 250 pounds out of pocket. And so when you had to that was a drone in the act if you think they can sort this out pretty quickly. Yeah absolutely actually that is what I thought a person and it's kind of funny. And have been joking about it some analysts like you know we just shoot the thing out there now you know it's been going on for seventeen hours. Sent any indication as. What William trouble the good in that light the Christmas now. I travel plans right now luckily I have some film in London they're gonna pick me up tonight and I'm going to avoid Gatwick altogether. And hopefully get a flight out of Heathrow tomorrow morning. That's a thermometer and doesn't make it's it is absolutely perfect yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.