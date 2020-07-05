Frontier rescinds empty middle seat for fee plans

Frontier's decision came after Democratic lawmakers expressed concerns.
Frontier Airlines has grounded a plan to charge passengers extra for guaranteeing an empty middle seat and they are wrote the company's CEO says it was meant for customers. Warning a bit more room record of ours concerns it was canceled amid criticism that front tier was. Trying to profit from safety I don't have time to race because they'll have enough time in this block according to my producer.

