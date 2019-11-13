Transcript for Holiday travel anticipated to be up 4% from last year: TSA

As you know the 2019. Holiday season is upon rats and once again we expected to be record breaking. As says he who follow us now we are just coming off an incredibly busy summer the busiest in our history. And now we are proceeding to what we believe is going to be probably the busiest Thanksgiving period in our entire history. Right now our projections are that between November 22 and December 2. We anticipate that 26 point eight million people. 26 point eight million passengers will travel through TSA checkpoints nationwide. This is about a 4% increase over last year we are in the process of rolling ounce. What we call credential authentication technology. These machines allow us to verify your identity document your driver's license or other document. Much more quickly. Much more easily much were securely than the scanner process and an officer. Looking at it with lights and names later coming up this year we are rolling out the computed tomography machines are brand new X ray. Which will allow both not only it. Our officers have a much cleaner much better view of the materials in the bag. But also ensure our that in the future we are setting the stage for more items to be able to be left in the bag. More people to be able to leave laptops and and other materials that we don't have to pull out likely due today.

