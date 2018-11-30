Hotels.com offering nearly free stay at remote Greenland hotel

More
But there's a catch.
1:02 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hotels.com offering nearly free stay at remote Greenland hotel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59523574,"title":"Hotels.com offering nearly free stay at remote Greenland hotel","duration":"1:02","description":"But there's a catch.","url":"/Travel/video/hotels-offering-free-stay-remote-greenland-hotel-59523574","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.