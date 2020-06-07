Illegal fireworks blamed for brush fire

Firefighters in Sacramento battled a Fourth of July brush fire as several Western states are under a Red Flag warning.
0:57 | 07/06/20

Video Transcript
{"duration":"0:57","description":"Firefighters in Sacramento battled a Fourth of July brush fire as several Western states are under a Red Flag warning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"71622968","title":"Illegal fireworks blamed for brush fire","url":"/Travel/video/illegal-fireworks-blamed-brush-fire-71622968"}