Transcript for Massive storm trekking across the country

Good Monday morning everyone thanks for joining us on Kenneth and I'm Carla miles and for today we begin with a messy morning commute 25 million Americans. Are under winter weather alerts and other radar right now I'm massive storm is bringing snow ice and rain from Missouri to the East Coast and in the south and new concern about possible tornadoes as the storm gets its. This morning a mixed bag of winter weather for Missouri to Maine. A massive storm is tracking across the country making holiday shopping treacherous and forcing businesses to close early. Just over a week before Christmas. In Ohio overnight march Blake started flying at this mall near Columbus as rain fell just to the south. According to the National Weather Service all the State's 52 counties should seek snow sleet and rain. It's expected to be a rough Monday morning commute and major American cities like Pittsburgh Philadelphia and Baltimore. The slow moving storm has already closed highways in three states it's already blamed for at least four deaths. ABC's rob Marciano has other big concerns are possible tornadoes in the south and significant icing in New England. So let's time this out there is severe weather component to this in the south Louisiana. Mississippi Alabama could see some tornadoes. And then by Tuesday morning we're still looking and icing situation. North of I seven I eighty north of I 9553. To six inches of snow but worried about freezing rain for Providence Hartford. Back to state college and in Kansas City a lot of the stuff. Bite before the game. The pregame warmup between the chiefs and Broncos included a snowball fight and then snow angels after the touchdown it's time for horse no jokes.

