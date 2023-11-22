Millions take to the skies ahead of Thanksgiving

ABC News’ Morgan Norwood provides the latest on Thanksgiving air travel, as at least 1,000 flights are delayed across the U.S. and at least 45 canceled.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live