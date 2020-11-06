Transcript for People are choosing to vacation closer to home during pandemic

@drjashton. As we slowly venture back into the world after months at stay at home orders, people are exploring new ways to get away. As we continue to conquer summer travel, it will look different this year. Here is the CEO of vrbo, Jeff Hurst. Jeff, thanks for being with us as we navigate the new normal. Tell us what trends you're seeing as people are choosing to travel now. Absolutely. Thank you for having me. Excited to be here. The first trend we're seeing is that people are starting to travel again. As soon as regulations have eased there's a lot of pent up demand. Families are enthusiastic to save their summer. We're seeing a few different trends from prior Summers to this summer. First of all, people are booking closer to their home. A lot more emphasis on drive to, typically within 250 miles in the city at the expense of longer haul flights. Fewer people are going to the islands or Europe. We're also seeing slightly longer trips because people are getting more comfortable working from home and they can do a little work over video and stay engaged in their profession. A lot is also that many people had to cancel their spring break so you're looking to make up for lost time that you had over the quarantine period. Finally we're seeing more emphasis on whole homes. Vrbo has been a specialist in whole homes for 25 years. People are craving to be in a home, just not their home, and having a pool or private beach access and getting away and joining space, but being together with family they may have been separated from. There are still people out there who are hesitant to travel during these times. What is being done to ease their concerns and make them feel safer? Every situation is unique. We encourage people to make their own decisions in making the decision on what's best for their safety. What vrbo has done, we published guidelines that are a compilation from recommendations from W.H.O. And the CDC to help our home owners and property managers know the new expectations. In general vacation home ownership and rentals have been around for decades. There's already and always been a high quality of care. We're collecting this information from home owners and we're making it available to travellers so they can choose and have dialogues on what's best around disinfecting and how they thought about things like new cancellation policies. We've introduced new flexibilities for our home owners to decide what cancellation policies they offer because we see travellers wanting to make plans further in advance or right around the corner. Yeah, that makes sense. Jeff, finally, for people considering what to do this summer, do you have general suggestions for families trying to get away safely? Absolutely. Per your prior guest, one thing is for everybody they should be dreaming about what they go do next. The mental health aspects of planning that trip and dreaming about where you're going to go, and given a lot of patterns have been disrupted, really dream about what you can do near home and what that drive to looks like. Now start planning it. Vrbo has a tool called trip board so you can expand your quarantine crew and see the grandparents. I would suggest people book now. We're seeing a lot of rural, mountain, lake and beach destinations book up as fast or faster than last year. If you're trying to save that summer vacation, I suggest people book today. I have a couple trip boards on my vrbo account. I had to admit that. Thank you so much. Jeff Hurst, we appreciate your time. Thank you for having me. Much more ahead on "What you

