Pickup truck slides down icy street in Tennessee

More
Home security footage shows a vehicle sliding down an icy road after backing out of the driveway.
1:02 | 02/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pickup truck slides down icy street in Tennessee
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Home security footage shows a vehicle sliding down an icy road after backing out of the driveway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"75900098","title":"Pickup truck slides down icy street in Tennessee","url":"/Travel/video/pickup-truck-slides-icy-street-tennessee-75900098"}