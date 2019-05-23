Uber, Queensland launch ScUber

More
The first rideshare submarine in the world will cost passengers around $2,000 for two people after they book the ride, take a helicopter and board a submarine.
1:07 | 05/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber, Queensland launch ScUber
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"The first rideshare submarine in the world will cost passengers around $2,000 for two people after they book the ride, take a helicopter and board a submarine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"63237408","title":"Uber, Queensland launch ScUber","url":"/Travel/video/uber-queensland-launch-scuber-63237408"}