-
Now Playing: Severe storms break out over Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Take a virtual ride on Rise of the Resistance
-
Now Playing: Delta reveals new precautions for flights
-
Now Playing: A first look at what Delta calls the future of flying
-
Now Playing: These mom's formed a 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine' group
-
Now Playing: Take a virtual ride on Disney's Expedition Everest
-
Now Playing: National Geographic unveils new milestone in wildlife project, ‘The Photo Ark’
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain from tropical depression pummels the South
-
Now Playing: Images show airlines not practicing social distancing on flights
-
Now Playing: Family's 'magical' encounter with whales, Dolphins off Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10,000 Americans stuck abroad during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Can we socially distance on airplanes?
-
Now Playing: Calls for federal action on social distancing on flights
-
Now Playing: Take a virtual ride on the 'Incredicoaster' at Disneyland resort
-
Now Playing: Doctor's tweet about near-full flight sparks concern
-
Now Playing: Overcrowding concerns on planes
-
Now Playing: New safety measures at Shanghai Disneyland as park reopens amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Doctor speaks out after viral photo of packed plane
-
Now Playing: Baby sea turtles make their way from beach to bay