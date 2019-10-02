Transcript for Woman with baby crashes car through front of police station

The police station is open but as you can see the front doors are boarded up now authorities say they suspect the driver who. Who had a baby in her car which crashed was under the influence. Fortunately that baby is OK and that when inside the building was injured. Here's a look at the vehicle before it was towed away after the early morning pressed the LAPD says. Around 4:45. AM a female driver maneuvered past barriers outside the harbor division police station rammed into the front doors and drove into the lobby. The lobby was closed at the time so there was no one inside. You concede though that shattered glass covering the ground. Authorities say the driver then tried to pull out but was trapped by one of the barriers and couldn't get away officers took her into custody. The woman and that they were hospitalized but again police say they were not hurt. Now investigators are trying to figure out if the woman intentionally crashed into the station. And determine what if any charges she may face. Reporting from San Ysidro Amy Powell ABC seven Eyewitness News.

