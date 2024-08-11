1 dead after house explosion in Maryland

The blast was reported around 6:42 a.m. in the Harford County city of Bel Air, about 32 miles north of Baltimore, according to officials.

August 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live