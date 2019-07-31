Woman forced to marry at 15 says 'everything changed, I wasn't me anymore': Part 1 Ashley Duncan, who was made to believe that getting married was her only option after discovering she was pregnant, is one of many who are fighting for states to pass laws that ban child marriage.

3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in face The boy's family members told authorities they heard a gunshot while in another room and then found the boy with a gun, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.