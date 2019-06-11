10-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head in Philadelphia on Wednesday and rushed to a children's hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
0:36 | 11/06/19

Transcript for 10-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head
