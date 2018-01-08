Transcript for 10-year-old runner has 24 medals to prove her skills

Now young runner from New Jersey is leading the pack and setting her sights on the Olympics a ten year olds just shattered a national record set nearly 25 years ago. Christie ill let go of our Philadelphia station caught up with the tracks down. Well you packed them. I mean it's. An engaging. Good is an understatement. It's yummy wind is only ten and already shattering records island for a hand to. Yani Natalie swept all three of her races she ran the 400 meter dash. And 58 point seven seconds breaking and national age group record of 59 point eight. Set by an Olympian Monique Henderson in 1994. I'm pending and it my. Connect helping with coastal but they'll. We we were screaming and hollering. Her coach Albert astle fees says the Willis canned in pal track club itself earned 24 medals at this year's nationals. But says he Yoni who practices three times a week has a drive to win beyond her any. Sure that's what really separates her from a lot of people when this time the word. She locks and we never have to tell her to go to a rap over or work harder. Did you ever trash talking anybody. Now people get back to lose. It's not just a laser focused but ability to tune up in new ways and be friends with her opponents. As good as athletes she is she's even better person. Next season will be her fifth year with a candid track club and she's already setting goals proof to back hanging from sixteen of them on the breaking. Yeah definitely has her eyes on the prize in the fall she starts cross country indoor track in the winner but of course the long term goal is to one day. You know and the end in Cherry Hill Chris Yelena channel six action. This persists on a little out of breath. That's that do better does Katsav today and they be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.