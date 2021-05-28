100 years after the terrorist attack on Black Wall Street

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with journalist Roland Martin about the legacy and impact of the Tulsa massacre, which has been called the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.
7:06 | 05/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 100 years after the terrorist attack on Black Wall Street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:06","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with journalist Roland Martin about the legacy and impact of the Tulsa massacre, which has been called the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77953345","title":"100 years after the terrorist attack on Black Wall Street","url":"/US/video/100-years-terrorist-attack-black-wall-street-77953345"}