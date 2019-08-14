Over 100,000 people signed petition to name Trump Tower's street after Barack Obama

More
The petition on MoveOn.org has garnered around 101,700 signatures, more than its goal of 100,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.
0:43 | 08/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 100,000 people signed petition to name Trump Tower's street after Barack Obama

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The petition on MoveOn.org has garnered around 101,700 signatures, more than its goal of 100,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64973867","title":"Over 100,000 people signed petition to name Trump Tower's street after Barack Obama","url":"/US/video/100000-people-signed-petition-trump-towers-street-barack-64973867"}