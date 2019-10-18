Transcript for 1,050 goats clear dry brush from fire-prone hillside in California

Morning after morning outlook Gil Moreno heads out to the health of Laguna Beach. And in the process. To check on his goats in the little mother and ammonia in the mingle with the youth of the planet one enough infinity. First making sure this electric fence is keeping and then and predators out. Their job to eat and eat and eat rush fire officials. Safety fueled wildfires and James Brown with the Laguna Beach fire department says they're just the right crew for the job we have receive very steep hillsides. Were not a lot of animals were well what do you know has no problem keeping up with fountain blue moon meanness it decent meal. It's not difficult for him because he worked in fatal at high here elevations. He comes from the Andes and all this mustard or breakfast lunch and dinner for some. Frank says it comes because of last year's heavy rains so the primary. Thing in this area is is mustard and so when it when his green and groans got a very pretty little yellow flower. Excuse those kind of nice when I was growing when it dries out it becomes. Very fire prone Anna -- extremely well. About 1050. Goats are scheduled to work the area this year the city only needed a 150. To take care of dry brush last year. What angle makes it easy to keep track of these guys so I keep it a try. Looking to light me well enough separate this guy. It may be awhile before everyone here warms up tennis but what angle says. Museums a cool with the post on of the acute and and women. He feels welcome to museum home he said he's made friends with meg Laguna thinks to a job well done. These does have become a big attraction for both local and terrorist he can expect to see them. In the area through the and of December.

