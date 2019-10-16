Transcript for 10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year

Another tragedy for the NYPD an off duty NYPD sergeant is the tenth officer to die by suicide this year. The 35 year old sergeant died from a self inflicted gunshot wound inside his home in Queens it happened. Brought 10 o'clock last night police are not releasing his name at this time. And the department what's all officers and citizens to know if you or someone you know. Needs help please call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1802738255.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.