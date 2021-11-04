Transcript for 11 shot in 24 hours: Philadelphia's gun violence continues

Yeah. It's really disturbing especially because I haves. A little brother that's fourteen years old and I got two nieces mourns 16 and and other wants five what if one of these days we'll walk and over and and they start shoe and they. It's it's insane it's really disturbing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.