11-year-old bullied for having last name 'Trump'

A Delaware student has asked his school to use his father's, not his mother's, surname after he was bullied by classmates.
0:37 | 12/12/18

Transcript for 11-year-old bullied for having last name 'Trump'
About it around my children do. They Kurth Adam. They culminating yet they called stupid is getting ridiculed and bullied for the fact that his lessening which trump. New school new stardom he said he hates himself. And eats its last name and he feels sad all the time and he doesn't want to live feeling like that anymore. And as a parent that's scary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

