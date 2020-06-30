Transcript for 11-year-old's inspiring speech at Aurora protest

Young protestor who was caught in the middle of a tense scene this weekend in Colorado police in riot gear moving in to clear the area from unsafe activity. And the boy who delivered a passionate speech to the officers here's our future fee not. Lunch Nicholas lines and made seem like your average kid my name is Nicholas realize Evans. An eleven year old will be attending her innocence and school in August police football loves fort night and is an avid tick tock user. But instead playing games are hanging out with friends this past Saturday he took to the streets speaking out against police brutality. And serving as an inspiration to other. Yeah. And understand a little black eyes and remains silent and stores it's not that we are not agreeing I'll live shouldn't there are saying all of not mad until black eyes magnitude. As a line of police officers approached nickel is held his ground holding a sign it said. Walking while black should not equal death. You know black man yeah. He brought. It back to both. I want. And he's got too close Nicholas's mom Kimberly. It was time to move around one of the I think the police move while nick was talking as when I started gathering my family to come back a morning as interim police chief Vanessa Wilson. Defended the use of police in riot music throughout the area. Sing some members of the crowd threw rocks and water bottles and police are trying to fight officers protestors say they're scared of police. You have this that I'm scared of you who are you you are paid to protect and sir. And we're scared and Nicholas didn't let fear stop in desperate to share his message. As if his own life depending on. Him and.

