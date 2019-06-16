Transcript for 11-year-old takes on suspected robber with machete

Whoever would mess with this eleven year old at the wrong idea. Is quiet. Like at C a when they get there was hardly anybody here. Quiet neighborhood but George county deputies say three people tried to break into a whole whole wall that'll let the year old was home by himself. The thieves charged into the home off the arbor road and forced him into a bedroom closet gone. Somehow that a Levy year old star baseball player according to the authorities broke free. And found a machete inside his home and swung it clocking the man in the head. The robber retaliated though and kicked the boy in the stomach but he got back up and whacked him with a machete again. That we miss investigators say it was around this time the robber realized she was bleeding significantly from these ads dropped. And rain has really upset about it because I do not want to be at home and I think because there are some things that happened here. We can't people commit to write their work time later investigators found ninety year old Batavia on hole at a Hillsboro hospital asking for treatment for a head injury. Judy Jackson is lived here since 1973. And she's not afraid to protect yourself don't come to Madhya work. Certainly they won't walk away.

