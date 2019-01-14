Transcript for At least 12 killed after snowstorm batters the Midwest, East Coast

We want to turn to the weather next and the biggest snowfall Washington DC has seen sitting in three years ABC's Stephanie Ramos is right there in the middle of it. Seven A Washington isn't supposed to get snow like this. It's not an I actually remember that last a snowstorm three years ago what it just kept falling and falling and that's exactly what we saw yesterday the stones finally stopped falling here in DC more than ten inches of snow. Now here in our nation's capital so today on this Monday morning it is clear and business as usual and could things kinda getting back to normally could actually see it on the buildings here in this area of the capital. All the way down there at a distance crystal clear this morning but yesterday was a completely. Different picture out here. But as he said the biggest so strong in three years and not just people. In this area impacted by this major snowstorm. People across the country there are still at least. A 100000. Customers without power we know that one little boy in Illinois thankfully was rescued after he fell into an icy pond. And the Rollins just proving to be too dangerous to travel on twelve people lost their lives. White out conditions just in in states like Missouri even here in just on my right outside DC Virginia Maryland. Those white out conditions wreaking Havoc on the highways. So this morning here in DC you can still hear traffic is. Back to normal sill that heavy. Snow here on the sidewalks with the cook the world for the most part clear here in DC but of course he got Maryland and Virginia in those crews still out and about. Trying to keep those roads clear for for people so they can get back to work and do what they need to do. Stephanie Aaron we see that traffic moving nearby but. Do you look like the only human in the nation's capital right now. Did hurt. A couple of folks walking around but here at freedom plaza off. Yeah I'm myself yeah it's it's moved its bearded tonight here you got to Kabul of folks that are are out and about definitely not as. Busy as it usually is during this time the Derrick few folks that are venturing out into the cold and you know what most people are concerned about those that limb here. They're concerned about now is re freezing that is the main concern now and there is also another chance of some sort of winter blast by the end of this week so. They're thinking about that and trying to plan for that as well. Aaron I've ABC's Stephanie Ramos let us live from the nation's capital.

