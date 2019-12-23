13 people shot at Chicago memorial party for man killed by gun violence, police say

More
The shooting came just three days before Christmas on what has been another violent weekend in Chicago in which a total of 35 people were shot in a multitude of incidents across the city.
0:17 | 12/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13 people shot at Chicago memorial party for man killed by gun violence, police say
At least one person has been charged after gunmen opened fire at a memorial park in Chicago wounding thirteen people. Investigators are trying to determine if that person was one of the shooters the party was to celebrate the birthday of a man company will. The victims ranged from age sixteen to forty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The shooting came just three days before Christmas on what has been another violent weekend in Chicago in which a total of 35 people were shot in a multitude of incidents across the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67895273","title":"13 people shot at Chicago memorial party for man killed by gun violence, police say","url":"/US/video/13-people-shot-chicago-memorial-party-man-killed-67895273"}