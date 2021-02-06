14-year-old injured in shootout with police

More
A 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were allegedly involved in a shootout with police in Florida on Tuesday.
0:50 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 14-year-old injured in shootout with police
I'm. And. And and. Thank you. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"A 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were allegedly involved in a shootout with police in Florida on Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78041905","title":"14-year-old injured in shootout with police","url":"/US/video/14-year-injured-shootout-police-78041905"}