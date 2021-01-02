Transcript for More than 1,400 flights canceled Monday

It's not just road conditions taking a hit or you're eating conditions taking a hit as Candice pointed out. The snow was also wreaking Havoc on air travel more than 14100. Flights have been canceled today. Transportation correspondent human each has at New York's JFK airport with the latest on that. GO good morning doesn't seem like a whole lot of flying happening there today. Not a whole lot Diane not at all this is the wind is definitely picking up the snow is picking up here we're on the rooftop of the TWA hotel so that you can see that runway right there. Very white. Very quiet and that's because most of the flights nearly all of the flights going in and out of the New York area. Just canceled here in the New York area alone were looking up more than 800 flight cancellations. More than 14100. Across the country but when you split it up and you look at JFK. More than 75%. Flights canceled here at LaGuardia 81%. Newark about 70% bliss and those numbers will keep getting higher and higher and there is a concern about what happens with the vaccine distribution because we're talking about. Some of the biggest airports in the northeast if not the country okay so what does that do because no doubt about it you're looking at cargo flights right. Cargo flights will have to be canceled. Cargo flights will have to be delayed. I UPS and FedEx I FedEx is telling us that you know what we action while the winds really picking up here FedEx is telling us they have meteorologist looking at this and that they are really all looking at their contingency plans in case there's any sort of delayed but listen no doubt about it that big headline you can see it right here. Most of the flights in the New York area. Just canceled on. Do you make me nervous out there coinciding get warm thank you friend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.