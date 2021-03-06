Transcript for 15 charged in connection with frat pledge's death

Fifteen members of a paternity at Washington State University are now facing charges in connection with a student's death nineteen year old Sam Martinez died between nineteen. After allegedly being ordered that drank half a gallon of rom. Those accused or charged with supplying the alcohol a misdemeanor. The teen's family demanding hazing charges but the sense of limitation has expired you to all police say a nine year old and her four year old sister were not hurt after stealing the family car. To drive to California the girls did not get far before crashing into a big rig. The horrified parents had no idea the girl snuck out through the basement while they slapped. Looks like this is something that. I could've happened anybody do you gusts curious kids are excited about someone opens in California ends. And and Saturn cal figured out how to drive the car. The good news is those girls were Smart enough to buck a lot and they are okay and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.