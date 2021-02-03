Transcript for 15 dead after SUV smashes into tractor trailer

And we believe there was 27. Passengers in this SUV that struck a semi truck fall grapple. Fourteen were dead on the scene. Three of them were flown out from the scene seven patients transported to passage of regional medical center. Unfortunately one of those has died since Iraq will. And two patients were transferred to pioneered hospital.

