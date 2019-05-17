-
Now Playing: Pilot survives chopper's terrifying plunge into Hudson River
-
Now Playing: Helicopter crashes into New York City river
-
Now Playing: F-16 crashes into California warehouse
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry talks NBA Western Conference Finals
-
Now Playing: Celebrities and activists band together to advocate for LGBTQ adoption
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin firefighter killed in deadly shooting spree
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Lupita Nyong'o surprises students at all-girls STEM school
-
Now Playing: On the front lines: Southern border
-
Now Playing: The reunion between a mother and daughter that was 70 years in the making
-
Now Playing: F-16 jet plane crashes in California warehouse
-
Now Playing: How did rescuers find the missing Kentucky toddler?
-
Now Playing: Outrage following video showing Texas deputy grabbing man he mistook for fugitive
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Chicago teen found dead
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Hope there's no war'
-
Now Playing: The battle over the abortion ban
-
Now Playing: Learning how to drive stick with NASCAR champion Joey Logano
-
Now Playing: Florida lawmakers push FBI to name counties hacked in the 2016 election
-
Now Playing: Rescuers describe how they found missing toddler
-
Now Playing: KISS frontman Gene Simmons paid a surprise visit to the White House
-
Now Playing: Firefighter shot and killed responding to call