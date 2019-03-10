16 paratroopers hospitalized after training jump at Camp Shelby

More
The soldiers, from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Alaska, parachuted out of a C-130 aircraft for the nighttime exercise and missed their intended drop zone.
0:40 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16 paratroopers hospitalized after training jump at Camp Shelby
And. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The soldiers, from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Alaska, parachuted out of a C-130 aircraft for the nighttime exercise and missed their intended drop zone.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66032783","title":"16 paratroopers hospitalized after training jump at Camp Shelby","url":"/US/video/16-paratroopers-hospitalized-training-jump-camp-shelby-66032783"}