Transcript for 17 inches of rain trigger flood disaster

This morning a desperate rescue operation under way in Tennessee as receding floodwaters revealed catastrophic devastation houses are walk away I'll go founded. Seventeen inches of rain fell in Humphreys county in less than 24 hours. Sending floodwaters racing through communities along the Tennessee River these new images showing a car buried in gravel as a sheriff looks for the vin number in hopes. Identifying the body found nearby overnight at least twenty people remained missing in the area rescuers expect the death told will climb. I would expect given the number of it obviously we've seen so far this we're gonna see. Mostly recovery efforts at this point the record amount of rain causing water waste to swell in the town of Waverly. We're witnesses say one creek rose falling to six feet in just sixty seconds. Forming a wall of water. They're CBC rented today announced. All of this. So when you put rumors. And this is basically every. Neighborhood looks about the same your tree street. The flood waters acting as a massive bulldozer. Destroying bridges and roads and pushing homes off their foundations Casey had Shire says she was inside her house when it was swept away. And ages came so fast it. I packed a bag. Next thing I know that water in my mouth and my had a spell often foundation while we're still in it so we had to break the window in the kitchen. And and it. And get up on the roof the fact is we could. And this man describing to ABC's when Lopez how rescue received him his wife and his two year old daughter ever want us holding onto the road. Crossing at sixty yes what was that why. It was terrifying. I wish more. Concerned about my wife and daughter was like take they have to get out of here I do not mind if I get swept under shaving their own. It's dim that has to be saved. One emergency official believes hundreds of homes in that area may now be uninhabitable.

