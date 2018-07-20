Transcript for 17 people killed after duck boat capsized

I don't know. Witness video shield those terrifying moments right before a boat full of tourists capsized. There get a lot of rescue. Will be an old Alicia road. It won't be any dog that has capsized. Sending the 31 people on that duck boat the popular tourist attraction which takes passengers on land and sea. Into the waters of cable broccoli that's gonna take time to know the details everything has occurred but I think it's important that we find out for sure. Exactly what a bitch did occur at the time of thunderstorm warning was in effect with the wind whipping over sixty miles per hour. Another duck boat passed by can be seen struggling to stay afloat. We saw the two duck boats kind of struggling in the water in Trenton bear and his girlfriend Allison Lester saw the boat going down. Is it a bad weather came on fast and furious. The wind really picked up. Bad and debris was flying everywhere and just the waves are really rough so it just suddenly out of nowhere. The president of the company who owns ride the ducks says their safety history of the past 47 years in operation has been impeccable. And they're still waiting to learn exactly what happened with the weather. He tells CBS. Know we should debate in the water yeah. Here. And what happened now I want. Investigators including eighteen from the NTSB will be on the ground by this afternoon they're expected to look at the exact weather conditions that were happening that day. We'll construction of the vote accurately ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.