Transcript for 17 US spies captured by Iran could be sentenced to death

Iran today claiming that officials have disrupted a quote. Big spy network operating within the Islamic republic these Eva seventeen Iranian nationals arrested were allegedly trained by the Central Intelligence Agency and infiltrated key sectors of the government including economic nuclear. And military centers a ministry official says that some have already. Been sentenced to death with secretary of state Mike Pompeo casting doubt on those reports on FOX & Friends. I would urge everyone who's reading that story waking up to. I understand that the Iranian regime has a long history of life. President from echoing that sentiment this morning through Twitter writing quote the report a B Ron capturing CIA spies is totally false zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda. Like their shot down drone. And over the weekend to Ron also releasing this new video showing the moment arena in national guards seized a British flag tinker. Do you all day Luke hit their descendants this is that the that we should all strokes increased six these are all they're saying to you are. Dude I've played this week's there. Particular the to leave immediately. The UK's defense minister called the seizure a quote hostile act and called for the situation to be. We need to make sure that we fool this go back to the bigger picture of of the relationship with a rob. The British defense minister also point to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal as a point of contention unfortunate event now going back to their uranium enrichment program because of what via Americans have done. But secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the situation does not stem from US sanctions on Ron. But instead says that he Ron hasn't zeal to conduct terror around the world. Political star Randy ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.