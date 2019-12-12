Transcript for 18-year-old Barnard College student stabbed to death, police say

Police investigating the tragic stabbing death of an eighteen year old Barnard College student investigators Terry. A group of men in morning side park mugged and repeatedly stabbed tests a major so far. No arrests have been made but all of this has left the college community managed. Eyewitness News reporter and you're burning alive and it's from the engine. And right did this is the 116. Street entrance to morning side parking this is where the victim staggered. And collapsed and died of multiple stab wounds I want to give you a sense now Davis of the crime scene itself this is the staircase. At the victim walked up apparently. Luck coming to seek help. She then went. The stabbing apparently took place at the base. Of the staircase. Down over in that area there you'll with a high profile high priority case crime scene investigators. Still on the scene as you would expect I'm told police are making progress in the investigation. So far no suspects and no arrest happened just inside the park. Around 5:30 last evening about one hour after sunset tests a major city. We'll Barnard freshman from Virginia is confronted by several young men and perhaps even teenagers. They want her cellphone police say she resisted and in the struggle. She was stabbed until police are now beginning to recover surveillance video some of that I'm told shows young men running from the park. They're working quickly to recover DNA from the murder weapon up folding knife that was recovered here at the scene of the students tell me they're devastated devastated David and shocked and some avoided the park after dark they did not expect to hate crime. Like that is. They're now about. I caught since but I definitely did not feel safe walking that night but it fife thirty's barely night so it's. Things like hard and it's obviously lake completely shocking and we know we're still processing this like is obviously of area somber atmosphere any scene just because we all knew how close it was and how it really could it didn't like anyone of us. The student referring to EC the dorm notice east campus of overlooks morning side parking you can see now at a live picture crime scene investigators. And are still out here gathering evidence still a crime scene many hours. After the murder but several teams I'm told have been questioned all the teams who had been questioned have since been released again. No suspects. So far no arrests by the morning side heights NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.