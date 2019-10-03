19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting a Chicago cop

More
Emily Petronella, 19, was hit with a slew of charges from the incident Saturday night, including attempted first-degree murder.
0:53 | 03/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting a Chicago cop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61593704,"title":"19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting a Chicago cop","duration":"0:53","description":"Emily Petronella, 19, was hit with a slew of charges from the incident Saturday night, including attempted first-degree murder.","url":"/US/video/19-year-woman-arrested-allegedly-shooting-chicago-police-61593704","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.